Lightning strike before damage found on Ben Nevis
A lightning strike is suspected of causing damage found at the summit of Ben Nevis.
Part of a stone pillar which sits at the top of Britain's highest mountain was shattered.
The damage was spotted by Kinlochleven-based mountain guide Rich Pyne, who has been on the summit 562 times.
The spectacular lightning strike was captured in an image taken by a BBC Weather Watcher from Corpach on Monday evening.
The strike came during thunderstorms and heatwave conditions.
Mr Pyne was up on Ben Nevis on Tuesday morning when he spotted damage to the pillar.
The structure once had a now long-missing metal plate with descriptions of locations visible from the edge of the peak's North Face.
Mr Pyne said: "I was puzzled why half the stone pillar was missing and rock and the cement doughnut from the pillar's top were in pieces.
"I've been working full-time in the Highland mountains for 10 years with regular ascents up Ben Nevis, so I notice changes up there as I see the place almost daily through the summer."
Ben Nevis, near Fort William, is Britain's highest mountain at 1,345m (4,413 ft).
Thunderstorms have affected the Highlands since Saturday.
BBC Scotland Weather said UK and Ireland recorded 28,000 lightning flashes on Monday, with most of them concentrated over north-west Scotland and Ireland.
On Tuesday, about 4,800 flashes were recorded in Scotland.