Crews remain at scene of Daviot wildfire
- Published
A small number of firefighters remain at the scene of a wildfire that burned near homes and a caravan holiday park at the weekend.
The fire in woodland near Daviot, south of Inverness, broke out on Saturday afternoon.
Forestry workers have estimated that flames had burned about 326 acres (132ha).
People living near the scene have been asked to continue to keep doors and windows closed due to the smoke.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said: "At its height, six appliances and specialist resources were fighting the wildfire.
"As of Monday, two appliances remain on scene working to extinguish the fire and prevent further fire spread."
Some homes and businesses were without power for a while due to the incident.