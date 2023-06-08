Scots cyclist injured in hit-and-run competing again
A record-breaking cyclist has competed in her first events almost nine months after she was seriously injured in a hit-and-run.
Christina Mackenzie had to learn how to walk again after her pelvis was broken in four places in a collision last year involving a vehicle towing a trailer
The cyclist, 45, who is from Lewis and lives in Stirling, competed in this month's Tour of Cambridgeshire.
Ms Mackenzie said she had initially hoped to be competing in July.
Last weekend, she completed the Tour of Cambridgeshire's road race and time trial.
"It was pretty amazing," she said.
"My goal after rehabilitation was to get to the International Island Games in Guernsey next month and compete for the Western Isles."
As well as the island games, the cyclist has also qualified for a UCI Cycling World Championship road race in Perthshire in August.
Ms Mackenzie, who set a women's record time for cycling from Land's End to John O'Groats in 2021, said: "It has been tough work at times to get fit, and have the confidence to get back on the bike and cycle on the same road where it happened."
The hit-and-run happened on the B822 near Kippen, Stirlingshire, on 27 September.
Despite a police appeal, the driver has never been caught.
In October last year, Police Scotland released a CCTV image of a vehicle they wanted to trace in connection with the collision.
Police said a black Ford Ranger towing a silver Ifor Williams trailer was involved in the incident and failed to stop.