CalMac boss to meet islanders over cancelled Lochboisdale ferries
The chief executive of CalMac ferries has said he will meet people on South Uist angry at the decision to cancel sailings until the end of June.
The MV Lord of the Isles, which runs between Mallaig and Lochboisdale, has been redeployed on the network.
CalMac's Robbie Drummond said he would visit next week, after islanders gathered at Lochboisdale Pier on Sunday to show their frustration.
Mr Drummond said the community was "understandably angry".
The MV Lord Of The Isles has been moved to Islay due to the regular vessel there requiring repairs.
Mr Drummond said: "This decision has clearly affected people living in the area, as shown by the holding of a public protest at Lochboisdale port.
"I will be in Lochboisdale to meet local representatives on Monday so that I can listen to the concerns of local residents and businesses.
"I hope be able to explain the alternative options we have considered, as well as how our route prioritisation matrix helps us to arrive at these extremely tough decisions."
Mr Drummond said that he was "confident" the MV Finlaggan, Islay's usual vessel which has been replaced by the South Uist ferry, would pass its annual service and said the route could recommence early.
MSPs have called on the Scottish government to pay compensation to island business owners impacted by the loss of almost one month of tourism at the beginning of the season.
Transport Minister Kevin Stewart earlier said he was disappointed that communities had not been fully engaged about the disruption.
He said: "I am fully aware the direct impact the loss of service is having on the community."