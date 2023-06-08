Doorstep murder: Possible suspect jailed on drugs charge
A potential suspect over the unsolved murder of a banker who was shot on his doorstep 19 years ago has been jailed for an unrelated offence.
The killing of father-of-two Alistair Wilson in Nairn is one of Scotland's biggest crime mysteries.
Police Scotland have not named a suspect - but the BBC revealed last year that officers are now interested in a specific man.
He has now been jailed in connection with the supply of drugs.
Mr Wilson was shot on the doorstep of his family home in Nairn on the evening of 28 November 2004. He later died in hospital.
He and his wife Veronica had been bathing their two young sons and getting ready to read them a bedtime story when the killer came to the door.
A blue envelope, which had the name Paul on it, was handed to Mr Wilson on the doorstep.
He went inside and showed it to his wife, but the envelope had nothing inside. When Mr Wilson returned to the door he was shot dead.
No-one has been charged with the murder of Alistair Wilson despite cold case reviews and police carrying out thousands of interviews.
Last year, Police Scotland said a dispute over decking at the Havelock Hotel, which sits across the road from the Wilsons' home, was the most likely motive for the shooting.
Locals have told the BBC that the person who police are now interested in kept guns in a locked cupboard at the time of the murder.
The man was in his early twenties at the time of the murder and some local people said he drank in the Havelock.
In a statement, Det Ch Insp Graham Smith said: "The investigation into the murder of Alistair Wilson is active and we continue to investigate any new information we receive.
"It cannot be stressed often enough that this crime has left a family devastated and Police Scotland is committed to finding the answers for them and bringing the offender to justice."
He urged anyone with information to contact the inquiry team.
