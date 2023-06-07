Helicopter crew praised for bravery in Glen Coe rescue
A coastguard helicopter crew has been praised for its actions in the rescue of a seriously injured climber.
The 37-year-old man fell while on Stob Dearg, the northern summit and highest peak on the mountain Buachaille Etive Mòr on Monday.
Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team, who were called to the scene, said a coastguard paramedic had to be winched into a tight gorge to reach the casualty.
The team said the crew had shown "incredible skill and bravery".
Police Scotland said the alarm was raised at 13:30 and the injured climber was flown to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.
Glencoe MRT had been asked to deploy to the scene, and the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said its Inverness and Prestwick search and rescue helicopters were involved in the operation.
Two other climbers in the area had also gone to the aid of the injured man, and his climbing partner.
Glencoe MRT said the casualty had fallen from a high route.
A team spokesman said: "Showing some incredible skill and bravery Maritime and Coastguard Agency Rescue 151 from Inverness were able to lower their winch paramedic a long distance into a tight gorge to recover the casualty.
"With 151 then departing the scene to transport the climber to hospital, this left the climbers partner and two others who had gone to their aid still on the hill."
Prestwick-based Rescue 199 flew a number of Glencoe team members to where the three remaining climbers were and they were all winched to safety.
Glencoe MRT said: "We would like to wish the casualty a good recovery, and thank the crews of 199 and 151."