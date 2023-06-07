Highland community 'traumatised' by damaging wildfire
A Highland community has been traumatised by a large wildfire that burned for almost a week, a local councillor has said.
Chris Ballance praised the efforts of dozens of firefighters to bring the flames near Cannich, south of Inverness, under control.
He said an estimated 30sq miles (77sq km) of moor and woodland was affected.
RSPB Scotland said its nature reserve's recovery would take years and cost hundreds of thousand of pounds.
Starting last Sunday, the wildfire was eventually brought under control on Wednesday, though work continued into following days to tackle hotspots.
Dozens of firefighters, supported by gamekeepers, RSPB and Forestry and Land Scotland staff and waterbombing by helicopters, battled the flames.
Two firefighters were injured after their all-terrain vehicle overturned, and at the height of the blaze the smoke was photographed by satellites from space.
In a letter to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, Mr Ballance, who is deputy leader of Highland Council's City of Inverness area committee and Green councillor for Aird and Loch Ness, said he saluted the bravery of fire crews.
He said: "The village of Cannich has been traumatised by this event.
"Thirty square miles of moor and woodland, 25 years-worth of conservation work destroyed. I smelt the smoke 12 miles away, and it was visible from space.
"On behalf of the City of Inverness area committee, and in particular my ward of Aird and Loch Ness, I have to thank you, and ask you to give our thanks to all your team, for your work in overcoming the fire at Cannich.
"As the earth burns, I can think of no better definition of the word 'hero' than 'firefighter'."
RSPB Scotland said it was still assessing the full-scale of the fire's impact on its Corrimony reserve.
A spokeswoman said: "But it is clear that it is extensive and will cost hundreds of thousands of pounds and take many years to restore."