Man charged with 24 vandalism incidents in Ullapool
- Published
A man has been charged in connection with 24 incidents of vandalism to vehicles in a Highland village.
Police said the incidents in Ullapool happened over 10 days between 20 and 30 May.
Vehicles in Vyner Place, Morefield Place and Seaforth Road were damaged.
Insp Kay Macrae said: "We are aware of the distress these incidents have caused in the local community and would like to thank the public for their assistance with our inquiries."
A 29-year-old man has been reported to the procurator fiscal.