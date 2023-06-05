Driver dies in hospital after A87 crash near Kyle
- Published
A man seriously injured in a crash in the Highlands last week has died in hospital.
Joe Dutfield was driving a Peugeot 308 car involved in a collision with a DAF lorry on the A87 between Kyle of Lochalsh and Balmacara on Thursday.
The 37-year-old, from Balmacara, was taken to hospital in Glasgow.
His daughters, who are aged six and 10, were hurt in the crash and treated at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness before being discharged.
In a tribute, Mr Dutfield's family said: "Joe was a dedicated and loving father to his girls."
Police Scotland has appealed for information on the crash, which happened at about 15:50.
Sgt Ally MacKay said: "Our thoughts are with Joe's family and friends at this very difficult time for them.
"Inquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who has not yet spoken to officers to get in touch with us."