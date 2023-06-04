Islanders protest against Lochboisdale ferry cancellations
Hundreds of people have turned out for a protest on South Uist following CalMac's decision to cancel most ferry sailings to Mallaig for the remainder of June.
The Lord of the Isles, which serves the route has been redeployed elsewhere on the network.
The ferry company has apologised for the decision, but said it would affect the least number of customers.
Islanders gathered at Lochboisdale Pier on Sunday to show their frustration.
CalMac announced that the MV Lord of the Isles, which normally travels between Mallaig and Armadale and Mallaig and Lochboisdale, would be redeployed to the Islay route as its ferry the MV Finlaggan entered dry dock for an overdue service.
The MV Hebridean Isles was expected to cover the Islay route but instead it will be in dry dock as its "pitch control issues" continue.
Theona Morrison, who attended the protest, told BBC Scotland: "These islands contribute hugely to Scotland and their assets. Young people are returning. It's really important that they have a ferry.
"And if Calmac and the government can't deliver then maybe we need to look for someone else to deliver."
Robert Morrison, operations director for CalMac, said: "This was an extremely difficult decision and I understand that this will be disruptive for the local community and for customers who had planned to use this route.
"I apologise for the effect that this cancellation will have and can assure customers that we are working hard to get vessels back in service."
Transport Minister Kevin Stewart, who recently visited the Western Isles, said he was disappointed that communities had not been fully engaged about the disruption.