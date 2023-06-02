Contamination warning over oil globules on Lewis beaches
Western Isles local authority Comhairle nan Eilean Siar has warned of possible contamination on some beaches in Lewis.
Small oil globules have been found at Uig and other areas on Lewis' west coast.
The comhairle said they had been encountered around tide marks, but could also be buried under a thin layer of sand.
It has urged people not to touch the oil and to report any finds to Stornoway Coastguard on 01851 702013.
A spokesman said: "The comhairle has spoken to other agencies and will monitor the situation over the next few days following reports that the globules are breaking down naturally with the tides.
"Contact with the oil globules may cause skin problems and swallowing the oil could cause serious health effects.
"It is a sensible precaution for you, your children and your animals to avoid contact with any areas of the beach affected by the oil."