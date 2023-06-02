Walking route shut due to wildfire waterbombing
A section of walking route through Glen Affric has been closed temporarily while firefighters and landowners continue to deal with a wildfire.
Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) said helicopters were flying over the Affric Kintail Way (AKW) while carrying out waterbombing near Cannich.
The wildfire south of Inverness has been burning for almost a week.
Large areas of moor and woodland have been damaged, including within RSPB Scotland's Corrimony reserve.
FLS said the walking route through the area could remain closed over the weekend, and has asked walkers to check the AKW website for the latest information. A diversion has been put in place.
A forestry spokesman said: "The closure has been put in place to allow helicopters to safely continue waterbombing the fire-affected area and immediate surrounds.
"The helicopters will be operating over some sections of the popular walking route that will be obscured from the pilots' view by mature trees and where walkers would not be visible."
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said it continued to monitor the scene of the wildfire for flare-ups.
Estate staff, including about 16 gamekeepers, have been involved in the days-long firefighting effort.
A local farmer and his workers also assisted in the operation.
The Scottish Gamekeepers Association has called for a national wildfire plan to ensure adequate equipment is available for tackling the incidents, which often occur in difficult terrain.
Vehicle attacked
Meanwhile, SFRS has warned of a heightened risk of wildfire across Scotland until Monday due to the weather and dry conditions.
Accidents involving campfires and dropped cigarettes are blamed for causing the majority of wildfires in Scotland.
FLS said one of its rangers' vehicles was attacked on Wednesday after he asked two campers in Tentsmuir Forest, near Leuchars in Fife, to put out their campfire.
The forest was recently damaged by a wildfire.
FLS said the campers were abusive and aggressive, and followed the ranger back to his vehicle.
Police Scotland has been informed.
FLS east region manager David Leven said: "Unfortunately, this sort of unacceptable attitude and behaviour is becoming more of an issue for our rangers and for the staff from other organisations.
"For this to happen soon after Tentsmuir was damaged by a wildfire and when a much larger wildfire at Cannich has been burning for over a week is hugely frustrating and disappointing."