Two children among four injured in crash near Kyle
- Published
Four people, including two children, have been injured in a collision between a car and a lorry on the A87 in the west Highlands.
The children, aged six and 10, suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospital in Inverness following the crash near Kyle of Lochalsh.
The 37-year-old male driver of the car they were in was seriously injured and taken to hospital in Glasgow.
The 49-year-old male driver of the lorry suffered minor injuries.
Police Scotland has appealed for information about the crash, which happened between Kyle of Lochalsh and Balmacara at about 15:50 on Thursday.
The driver of the Peugeot 308 was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment.
The road was closed until about 01:00 on Friday to allow for an investigation.
Sgt Ally MacKay said: "As we work to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident, we ask anyone who was on that stretch of road and either witnessed the crash or either of the vehicles beforehand to please contact police.
"We are also keen to hear from any motorists who may have potential dashcam footage."