Man airlifted to hospital from Skye beauty spot
A man has been airlifted to hospital after suffering a back injury at a beauty spot on Skye.
The 28-year-old is believed to have been part of a group who were jumping about 60ft from a waterfall into the water at Lealt Falls, in the north-east of the island.
Rescue teams, including a coastguard helicopter, were called just before 16:00.
The man was retrieved from the water by the group he was with.
He was airlifted from the scene to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness. His condition is not known.