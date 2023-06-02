Man airlifted to hospital from Skye beauty spot

Lealt FallsGetty Images
The incident happened at Lealt Falls on Skye

A man has been airlifted to hospital after suffering a back injury at a beauty spot on Skye.

The 28-year-old is believed to have been part of a group who were jumping about 60ft from a waterfall into the water at Lealt Falls, in the north-east of the island.

Rescue teams, including a coastguard helicopter, were called just before 16:00.

The man was retrieved from the water by the group he was with.

He was airlifted from the scene to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness. His condition is not known.

