CalMac cancels Lochboisdale sailings in June
CalMac has cancelled almost every ferry service to Lochboisdale in South Uist in June, due to ongoing problems with its aging fleet.
The MV Hebridean Isles was expected to return to the Islay route this weekend but instead it will be in dry dock as its "pitch control issues" continue.
Meanwhile the MV Finlaggan will leave its Islay route for an overdue service.
It means there will be reduced capacity on the Islay route and the Lochboisdale service will not run from 3-30 June.
Disruption to the Lochboisdale route earlier this year led to claims that it was having a worse economic impact on the islands than the Covid lockdowns.
Robert Morrison, operations director for CalMac, said: "This was an extremely difficult decision and I understand that this will be disruptive for the local community and for customers who had planned to use this route.
"I apologise for the affect that this cancellation will have and can assure customers that we are working hard to get vessels back in service."
He added: "MV Alfred has had a temporary repair carried out to her thruster - however, she cannot operate the published timetable as she is unable to operate to Kennacraig and would need to operate to either Troon or Campbeltown, which reduces the number of sailings that could be carried out.
"Therefore, the decision has been taken to retain her on the Arran service."
CalMac said that while the Finlaggan is serviced, the MV Lord of the Isles, which normally travels between Mallaig and Armadale and Mallaig and Lochboisdale, would be redeployed to the Islay route.
It will operate alongside the MV Isle of Arran on a two service route, travelling between Kennacraig, Port Ellen and Port Askaig.
The ferry operator said the Finlaggan is expected to return from its annual maintenance on 30 June.
And if Hebridean Isles is back in service before the end of June, the Lochboisdale cancellation will be reviewed, it added.
CalMac said it was also investigating the possibility of putting on additional sailings on the Sound of Barra and on the Little Minch to support displaced traffic.
"Based on the Route Prioritisation Process, this would impact the least number of customers. This offers displaced Lochboisdale customers, who can use alternative routes for travel, connections via the Sound of Barra and Castlebay, or Lochmaddy, where space allows," the firm added.
Four new ferries are being built in Turkey for Scotland's west coast routes and they are expected to be delivered by 2025.
However two ferries being built on the Clyde have been at the centre of controversy over the procurement process, delays and spiralling costs.
Earlier this year CalMac chief executive Robbie Drummond warned that the next two years would be "challenging" for residents of Scotland's islands due to the age of the fleet.