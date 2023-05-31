Nasa images show Highland wildfire visible from space
- Published
A wildfire that has been burning in the Highlands for a week has been seen from space in Nasa satellite images.
A 12-mile (20km) plume of smoke was captured drifting towards Loch Ness from the blaze near Cannich .
The wildfire has been burning through a large area of scrubland and forestry south of Inverness since Thursday, during warm, dry and windy conditions.
Two firefighters were hurt at the scene on Tuesday morning after their all-terrain vehicle overturned.
They are both in a stable condition and are expected to be released from hospital later.
More than 20 firefighters continue to tackle the flames on several fronts.
Helicopters have also been used to waterbomb the flames.
Scottish Land and Estates said almost 7,413 acres (3,000 hectares) had been affected so far.
Energy company SSEN Transmission said it was monitoring the fire because of a number of electricity towers in the area.
It said there was no damage or threat to disruption of the electricity supply.
A spokeswoman said: "Our engineers have been on site and inspected the overhead powerline where it crosses through the affected area to safely assess for any impact as a result of the wildfire.
"We'll continue to monitor the area to ensure the line remains in safe operation, and liaise with fire and rescue services as required."
Firefighters from stations across the Highlands have been working with local landowners, including the RSPB Scotland and Forestry Land Scotland, to bring the blaze under control.
RSPB Scotland said the fire had spread on to its Corrimony Nature Reserve and had damaged birch woodland and heather moorland.
A spokeswoman said: "This will have impacted ground nesting birds, including black grouse, as well as other wildlife such as invertebrates and common lizards."