Two firefighters injured battling Highland wildfire
- Published
Two firefighters have been injured at the site of a wildfire that has been burning in the Highlands since Sunday.
The casualties were flown from the scene near Cannich to hospital by air ambulance on Tuesday morning.
Several fire crews have been battling to bring the blaze on an area of open land under control. A helicopter was used on Monday to waterbomb the flames.
Forestry Land Scotland said it was suspected the source of the fire may have been wild camping in the area.
Fire crews have been battling the wildfire near an area of woodland since Sunday afternoon, and five crews remain at the scene.
Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has urged people who live nearby to keep doors and windows closed because of the smoke.
The wildfire has come during warm, dry conditions.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service warned last week the risk of wildfire in parts of Scotland was "very high".