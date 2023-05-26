Road shut and 70-mile diversion after crash on A9

The A9 south of Inverness has been closed following a crash involving a car and a lorry.

Emergency services were called to the collision near Dalmagarry, between Moy and Tomatin, at about 06:05.

Seventy mile-long diversions have been put in place for north and southbound traffic.

Police Scotland said: "The public are advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes."

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.