Council u-turns on bouncy castle health and safety ban
Highland Council has reversed a ban on the hiring of bouncy castles at its premises.
On Tuesday, the local authority said inflatables could no longer be a feature of events at its properties for health and safety reasons.
Following media coverage, it said the decision had now been reviewed and that new conditions were in place to permit their use.
Details of the ban first emerged in a row reported by the Inverness Courier.
Highland Council had said it was putting in place "a foreseeable pause on the hiring of inflatables" because of concerns about accidents.
But it has now said a new set of conditions had been produced for the safe use of inflatable devices on council spaces and High Life Highland (HLH) leisure facilities.
A council spokesman said: "With these assurances in place the Council will be able to permit appropriate contractors to fulfil these bookings on Highland Council and High Life Highland operated lets on facilities owned by the council."
Inverness-based Mascot Madness Entertainment had challenged the council to explain how many accidents it had recorded in the region.
The firm's Danielle Stewart said there was "shock and astonishment" over the ban.
She said it threatened the future of the businesses and denied children the chance to have some fun.