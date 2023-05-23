Uist ferry disruption 'worse' than lockdown impact
Ferry disruption is having a worse economic impact on parts of the Western Isles than lockdowns during the Covid pandemic, it has been claimed.
South Uist is currently without its usual service between Lochboisdale and Mallaig due to delays to routine overhauls of CalMac's fleet.
But there has been previous disruption to sailings already this year.
Local business leader John Daniel Peterana said during the pandemic financial help was available.
But Transport Minister Kevin Stewart, who visited the isles to hear concerns, said Scottish government funds would be better spent on improving ferry services than compensating businesses.
South Uist, along with the rest of the Western Isles, remain open for business. However, concerns have been raised about the effect disruption has had some business, including the tourist trade.
Mr Peterana said: "The current situation in Uist is that we were better off during Covid than we are at the moment, because we had grants and loans available to keep us functioning through that horrendous period.
"We also had a furlough scheme that would help support our employees."
He said businesses were at a loss about what more information the Scottish government, and local authority Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, needed to set up a compensation scheme or offer rates relief.
Ticketing issues
Mr Stewart said the Scottish government would rather spend money on resilient ferry services.
He said: "I think folk understand that to a degree.
"We will continue to look at this situation, but the best thing that we can do as a government is make sure we have a reliable service to Lochboisdale to allow businesses to not only survive, but to thrive."
The comhairle has been approached for comment on businesses' call for rates relief.
Meanwhile, CalMac has apologised for issues that have affected its new booking and ticketing system since its launch on 17 May.
The ferry operator said the problems had caused disruption for some customers and put increased pressure on its staff.
There were payment issues on nine of its routes initially which were resolved on the first day. But CalMac said another issue had subsequently arisen which may be affecting payments on several routes.
It said its supplier was working on several issues, with the main one relating to customer accounts.
Chief executive Robbie Drummond said: "I am sorry for any inconvenience caused to our customers since the launch of our new booking and ticketing platform, and I would like to thank them for their continued patience and support."