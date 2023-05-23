Highland green freeport appoints first chief executive
Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport (ICFGF) has appointed its first chief executive.
Calum MacPherson will help lead efforts to establish the special economic zone in the Highlands.
The UK and Scottish governments selected Cromarty Firth and the Forth areas to host Scotland's first green freeports earlier this year.
The ports will be able to offer tax incentives and lower tariffs, while expected to create high-quality jobs.
Inverness-born Mr MacPherson has previously held roles at Highlands and Islands Enterprise and Robertson Group construction company.
Mr MacPherson said the freeport would involve "exciting careers" for people from across the Highlands.
He added: "As a region we need to do all we can to capitalise on this window of opportunity, and by close working with consortium partners and stakeholders I'm confident we'll be in a strong position to secure investment and new high-quality jobs."
ICFGF's partners include Port of Cromarty Firth, Global Energy Group and Highland Council.
The winning green freeport bids were revealed in a joint announcement by the UK and Scottish governments in January.
A total of five bids for green freeport status were submitted, with north east Scotland, Orkney and Clyde missing out.
What are green freeports?
Also called free trade zones, freeports are designated areas where the normal tax and tariff rules of the country in which they are based do not apply.
They allow goods to be imported, manufactured and re-exported without being subject to checks, paperwork, or import taxes, known as tariffs.
This means raw materials can be imported, then engineered into whole products for export.
Typically, companies operating in a zone receive tax waivers or tax breaks on National Insurance contributions, Land and Buildings Transactions Tax, business rates and capital allowances.
The Scottish "green freeport" model includes commitments to meeting net zero targets and supporting fair work practices.