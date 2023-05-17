Midnight Sun music festival is scrapped after poor ticket sales
A new music festival due to be headlined by Primal Scream on the Isle of Lewis has been cancelled one week before its opening night.
Not enough tickets were sold for Midnight Sun Weekender, which was due to take place from 25 to 27 May at Lew's Castle in Stornoway.
The headline acts also included The Pretenders and John Fogerty.
Organisers said rising costs and a lack of festival infrastructure had also influenced the decision to cancel.
Festival director Iain MacArthur said that people who bought tickets would get their money back.
"It is a huge disappointment for us to announce this with only a week to go but we are unable to move forward," he said.
"We are so sorry for the impact the decision will have on the economy of Stornoway town, and on the retailers and hospitality sector in the area."
Comhairle nan Eilean Siar said it had met the promoters to ensure that full refunds would be given and that a loan it had provided would be safe.
The council added: "Reassurance was provided regarding these two issues and repayment of the loan will commence, in due course, to an agreed schedule."
The festival was billed as "the UK's most idyllic music event this summer" when it was announced.
Other acts on the line-up included Ocean Colour Scene, Edwyn Collins and Creedence Clearwater Revival.