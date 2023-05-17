Festival showcases 1970s Hebridean film archive
A project digitising more than 100 videotapes produced by communities across the Western Isles will be showcased at the Hebrides International Film Festival.
The footage was shot between 1977 and 1981 by the Cinema Sgìre community education initiative to record life in the islands.
It was set up by local authority Comhairle nan Eilean Siar and the tapes have been held in the care of Museum nan Eilean in Stornoway.
They are now being digitised due to the obsolete and rare format of the films and also to make the footage accessible to the public.
The Hebrides International Film Festival, taking place at various venues and finishes on Saturday, will also be screening a remastered version of The Shepherds of Berneray.
American filmmakers Allen Moore and Jack Shea made the documentary more than 40 years to document daily life in a traditional Hebridean shepherding and fishing community.
Gaelic and foreign language films will also be shown during the festival.
