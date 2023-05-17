NatureScot objects to new Coul Links golf course plans
- Published
Scotland's nature agency has objected to plans for a golf course on one of the last coastal dune habitats of its kind in Scotland.
Communities for Coul (C4C) has proposed developing 652 acres (264ha) of grazing pasture, dune heath, scrub and woodland at Coul Links near Embo.
Previous plans for a course were refused planning permission by the Scottish government three years ago.
NatureScot said the latest proposals were "unacceptable".
Conservation Coalition, a seven-member group that includes charities Plantlife and Scottish Wildlife Trust, and Ramblers Scotland have already opposed the development.
More than 700 objections have also been sent to Highland Council.
C4C said it and its advisors were carefully considering NatureScot's submission.
A spokesman said: "Once we have done so, we will respond fully to its contents."
NatureScot said the development would cause the direct loss of significantly more protected dune habitat within a site of special scientific interest (SSSI) than the four acres (1.5ha) stated by C4C.
The agency also warned there would be significant adverse effects on sand dune habitat of national importance, and unavoidable adverse effects on other natural heritage interests of national importance.
NatureScot described the area of dunes on the east Sutherland coast, near Dornoch, as one of the last of its kind in Scotland.
But in its report the agency said it also recognised the economic benefits to the local area a luxury golf course could bring, and said the project could potentially progress in the area if more farmland was used instead.
The original golf plans for Coul Links were led by US businessman Todd Warnock and secured planning permission from Highland Council, before Scottish ministers called in the planning application for further scrutiny.
Following a public inquiry, the government refused permission.
In their decision in February 2020, Scottish ministers said the plan would have supported economic growth and rural development.
But they agreed with government-appointed planning officials' findings that the golf course would have "significant" effects on rare plant life, wintering and breeding birds and the the dunes themselves.