Woman killed in Lewis crash named by police
- Published
Police have named a woman who died after being hit by a car on the Isle of Lewis in the early hours of Thursday.
Cathie Ann MacLeod, 62, from Balallan, died at the scene on the A859 near Kinloch Community Hub.
Emergency services were alerted to the incident at 03:45 and the road was closed for about 13 hours to allow for an investigation.
Police Scotland has appealed for sightings of Ms MacLeod and the car, a Renault Clio.
Sgt Ewan Calder said: "Our thoughts are with Cathie Ann's family and friends and our inquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing.
"I would also ask anyone who was in the Balallan area around the time and who may have dash-cam footage which could assist to contact us."
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.