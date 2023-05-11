Pedestrian in Lewis struck by car in early morning crash

A pedestrian has been struck by a car in an early morning crash in Lewis in the Western Isles.

Police said emergency services were called to the A895 near Balallan at about 03:45.

The road has been closed in both directions between the isles of Lewis and Harris.

Police said the closure could last for a significant period of time and have asked motorists to avoid the area. There is no diversion available.

The Scottish Ambulance Service said two ambulances were sent to the scene.

