Pedestrian in Lewis struck by car in early morning crash
A pedestrian has been struck by a car in an early morning crash in Lewis in the Western Isles.
Police said emergency services were called to the A895 near Balallan at about 03:45.
The road has been closed in both directions between the isles of Lewis and Harris.
Police said the closure could last for a significant period of time and have asked motorists to avoid the area. There is no diversion available.
The Scottish Ambulance Service said two ambulances were sent to the scene.