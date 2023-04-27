Plans lodged for Cromarty Firth sub-sea power cable factory
Plans have been lodged for a large sub-sea power cable factory next to the industrial docks at Nigg, on the banks of the Cromarty Firth.
It comes after proposals by Sumitomo Electric for a Highland factory to make cabling for offshore wind farms.
A statement from the firm's HQ in Japan, during a visit by economy secretary Neil Gray, did not disclose the size or location of the site.
Nigg is part of the Highland 'green freeport' area.
It will have reduced business taxes to encourage investment in low-carbon technology.
The planning application lodged with Highland Council, by Nigg's owner Global Energy, indicates the factory will be an extension of the fabrication yard.