Hial passenger numbers returning to pre-Covid levels
Highlands and Islands Airports Ltd (Hial) says its passenger numbers have almost returned to pre-Covid pandemic levels.
The Scottish government-owned company operates 11 regional airports.
In 12 months to March this year almost 1.5 million people used its airports. The pre-coronavirus figure in 2019/20 was 1.6 million.
Passenger numbers at Inverness Airport rose by more than 63% to 750,235 people.
Dundee and Islay both saw increases of about 60%, with 41,127 people passing through the Tayside site and 27,738 using the Inner Hebrides airport.
Stornoway, Kirkwall, Sumburgh, Campbeltown, Tiree, Benbecula, Barra and Wick John O'Groats experienced rises of between nine and 40%.
'Essential connectivity'
Managing director Inglis Lyon said staff had worked hard to get the airports back to the levels they were operating at before the Covid-19 pandemic.
He said: "Despite the pressures placed on business and people across the country throughout the pandemic, we have continued to invest in our facilities and to make improvements that benefit our passengers as well as the aircraft companies that serve them."
Transport Minister Kevin Stewart said he was looking forward to seeing passenger numbers continue to rise over the coming year.
He said: "Many of the routes from Hial's airports provide essential connectivity for the communities they serve and increasing passenger numbers will help to ensure that this connectivity is maintained into the future."
Lockdown measures in 2020 and 2021 hit airports and the wider aviation industry.
Hial's airports were only open to essential flights, such as NHS passenger transfers and emergencies, before restrictions were later eased.