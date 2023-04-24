Purple reign: Stunning aurora over Scotland

AuroraTJM/BBC Weather Watchers
Cameras reveal the vibrant colours of the aurora. This photo was taken at Carnoustie in Angus
By Steven McKenzie
BBC Scotland Highlands and Islands reporter

Clear skies over parts of Scotland offered stargazers views of the Northern Lights overnight.

Powerful geomagnetic storms associated with activity on the Sun resulted in stunning displays of the Aurora Borealis.

Busta in Shetland and Port Askaig in Islay were among places across Scotland where it was visible.

BBC Weather said there could be further opportunities of spotting the aurora overnight Monday into Tuesday.

But it warned it would be a chilly night following a forecast for low temperatures.

The aurora is a natural phenomena and can appear in the sky as rays of light which shimmer and "dance".

Angus Edward MacInnes
A picture of the aurora taken from Latheronwheel in Caithness
Sound-of-islay/BBC Weather Watchers
Port Askaig on Islay had good views of the Northern Lights
KilsythCatP/BBC Weather Watchers
Kilsyth in North Lanarkshire was another prime location for aurora watchers
Clydeviewer Cat/BBC Weather Watchers
The view from Gourock on the Firth of Clyde
ChelseaPhil/BBC Weather Watchers
A BBC Weather Watcher's shot of the aurora from Banff in Aberdeenshire
Ani-Caul/BBC Weather Watchers
An aurora image taken on Harris in the Western Isles
Ani-Caul/BBC Weather Watchers
Another picture of the lights from Harris
Michelle/BBC Weather Watchers
The view of the Northern Lights from Busta in Shetland
Biffo's Barometer/BBC Weather Watchers
A picture of the lights taken from Westmuir in Angus
Kerrie Faulkner
Kerrie Faulkner's view from Stirling of the lights over the Ochil Hills

All images are copyrighted.

Related Topics

More on this story