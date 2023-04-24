Purple reign: Stunning aurora over Scotland
- Published
Clear skies over parts of Scotland offered stargazers views of the Northern Lights overnight.
Powerful geomagnetic storms associated with activity on the Sun resulted in stunning displays of the Aurora Borealis.
Busta in Shetland and Port Askaig in Islay were among places across Scotland where it was visible.
BBC Weather said there could be further opportunities of spotting the aurora overnight Monday into Tuesday.
But it warned it would be a chilly night following a forecast for low temperatures.
The aurora is a natural phenomena and can appear in the sky as rays of light which shimmer and "dance".
All images are copyrighted.