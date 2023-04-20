Operations cancelled at Highlands' Raigmore Hospital
- Published
Some planned operations at the biggest hospital in the Highlands have been cancelled while staff deal with a high number of emergency admissions.
NHS Highland said trauma cases including road accidents had put a strain on services at Raigmore, which had already been under pressure.
Three wards are also closed due to Covid while scabies has affected a small number of patients in another.
NHS Highland said it was unfortunate operations had to be cancelled.
Trauma cases involve physical injuries and the Highlands has seen a number of road accidents in recent weeks.
Five people were taken to Raigmore following a two-car crash on Monday.
NHS Highland said significant numbers of patients had been admitted over the past few days but very few were able to be discharged.
'Very sorry'
Medical director Dr Boyd Peters said: "We are currently very busy, with lots of people needing our services.
"Our operational planning and the extra efforts of our staff in all our hospitals and community services have ensured that we have been able to respond to these pressures.
"Unfortunately, a number of planned operations have had to be cancelled to allow for emergency admissions."
Dr Peters added he was sorry the measure had been necessary and thanks patients for their cooperation.
Patients in need of urgent care that is not life-threatening have been asked to call NHS24 on 111.
Covid has added to the challenges facing Raigmore's staff. It has also affected inpatient wards at two other NHS Highland hospitals - Wick Town and Country and Golspie's Lawson Memorial.
The health board said a very small number of patients had been diagnosed with scabies - a skin condition caused by tiny mites - on a ward at the Inverness site.