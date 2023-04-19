Royal Marine Richard Melia named as Glen Coe fatal climber
- Published
A climber who died after a fall in Glen Coe has been named as Royal Marine Richard Melia.
The 40-year-old colour sergeant was on the mountain Buachaille Etive Mòr when the accident happened on 8 April.
In a tribute released by the Royal Marines Charity, his family said he would be deeply missed.
The family said: "His passing has devastated us all and left a gaping hole in our lives that is impossible to fill."
They said Colour Sgt Melia was a son, brother, husband and father.
He was ascending a ridge on Stob Dearg, the highest summit on Buachaille Etive Mòr, when he fell.
Glencoe Mountain Rescue recovered Colour Sgt Melia's body and rescued his climbing partner from the mountain during an eight-hour operation.