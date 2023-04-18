Assynt affordable homes plan secures funds
- Published
A community group has secured funding to push forward its plans to build affordable homes in Assynt in the north-west Highlands.
Assynt Development Trust (ADT) bought 55 acres (22ha) of Church of Scotland land near Lochinver in 2021.
It has been awarded £114,000 to pay for a feasibility study and a design team to develop a first phase of 10 homes.
ADT's work is part of an effort that began 15 years ago to find suitable locations for affordable homes.
A Communities Housing Trust (CHT) study in 2019 found there was strong demand for housing for all ages in the area, particularly from businesses requiring accommodation for staff.
About 27% of housing in the area is used as holiday accommodation or second homes according to the 2011 census.
The development site on land between Lochinver and Glencanisp has a view towards the mountain Suilven.
ADT chairman Nigel Goldie said the new funding was a significant development.
"We believe this will be a game changer for housing development in Assynt and create wider opportunities bringing economic and social benefits," he said.
"We have the land on which to do much more than housing, and we will be looking for opportunities to bring the benefits of community ownership to the wider community."
A community drop-in event is planned for Tuesday 25 April at Lochinver Village Hall offering local residents to meet the project's architects and view the initial plans.
There are separate plans to build affordable homes in the Coigach area of the north-west Highlands.
Coigach Community Development Company said it planned to buy three acres (1.2ha) in Achiltibuie. The organisation has spent the last 10 years attempting to purchase land for housing.
Its proposal involves constructing 10 homes and creating a community green space.
A CHT study last year suggested that workers and families and individuals wanting to upsize or downsize were struggling to find secure housing.