Five hurt in two-car crash on A82 in Highlands
- Published
Five people were taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash on the A82 near Loch Ness.
The driver of one car and four occupants of a second were hurt in the collision between Invermoriston and Drumnadrochit on Monday.
Emergency services were called to the site of the crash at about 16:30.
Police Scotland said there were no details at this stage on the severity of the injuries and inquiries were continuing.
Those injured were taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness by ambulance.