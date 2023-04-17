Passenger-only service starts on Corran Ferry route
- Published
A passenger ferry service has been made available to people affected by disruption to sailings on a Highland Council-run lifeline route.
Both the main Corran Ferry vessel and a relief boat are out of action, and it could be weeks before repairs are completed.
The free service has been launched on the same crossing of Loch Linnhe.
It has been launched amid discussions about the military providing a replacement ferry service.
The passenger service can carry 12 people and four bikes at a time.
But the Lochaber route's main vessel, MV Corran, has capacity to take up to 28 cars. The replacement vessel, MV Maid of Glencoul, can carry half that number.
The temporary set up is in addition to a twice daily passenger service over Loch Linnhe from Ardgour to Fort William. The Fort William service's timetable has been adjusted to better suit local passengers' needs.
'Early stage'
On Saturday, SNP MP Ian Blackford said "agreement in principle" had been reached for Ministry of Defence (MoD) help on the route.
He said he hoped the service could now be restored "in the coming days".
Highland Council said it was having discussions with the MoD and Scottish government about any potential for military assistance.
A spokesperson said: "These are at an early stage."
The Corran Ferry is the busiest single-vessel ferry route in Scotland and carries more than 270,000 cars each year.
People living in Fort William, Ardgour, Sunart, Ardnamurchan, Moidart, Morar, Morvern and the Isle of Mull are among those who regularly use the ferry.
It is also used by visitors to the area.
Alternative routes can involve journeys of up to 86 miles (138km), depending on the destination.
Holyrood's Transport Committee was told in February the service was at breaking point.
MSPs heard the Corran Ferry's two ageing vessels need to be replaced within three to four years.
Highland Council plans to run two new electric ferries on its service in Lochaber, but it has to find £62m to pay for them.
A long-term plan is under consideration to replace the ferry crossing with bridge or a tunnel.