Police name motorcyclist who died in Highlands crash
A motorcyclist who died in a crash in the Highlands has been named by police.
Andrew McIntyre, 65, was riding a BMW GS motorbike when he was fatally injured on the A835 near Garve.
Emergency services were alerted to the crash at about 11:10 on Saturday. The 53-year-old driver of a Citroen C3 involved in the collision was unhurt.
Police want to trace another motorcyclist who stopped to help but left before officers arrived, or any drivers who have dashcam footage.
Sgt Doug Scott of the Highland and Islands Road Policing Unit said: "Our thoughts are with Mr McIntyre's family and friends at this difficult time.
"Our investigation to establish what led to this collision is ongoing and I would urge anyone with information to get in touch if you haven't yet spoken to an officer.
"Our enquiries so far suggest that some other motorcyclist initially stopped at the scene to assist but they left prior to police arriving. We would be keen to speak to them as they may be able to help with our enquiries.
"We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have seen either vehicle or who has dashcam footage prior to the collision."
The road was closed for investigation work but reopened at 18:20 on Saturday.