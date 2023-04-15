MoD could be asked to provide lifeline Corran ferry
- Published
The Ministry of Defence could be asked for help providing a replacement ferry service for a lifeline route in the Highlands.
Both the main Corran Ferry vessel and a relief boat are out of action for repairs, likely to take several weeks.
SNP MP Ian Blackford has confirmed he approached Defence Secretary Ben Wallace for help on Monday.
Since then an official request has been prepared although it has yet to be lodged with the MoD.
The Scottish government said it had been contacted by Highland Council about submitting a bid for military aid.
The route between the Ardnamurchan peninsula and Corran provides direct road access to Fort William.
It is the busiest single-vessel ferry route in Scotland and carries more than 270,000 cars each year.
A reduced service has been in operation since January while repair work is carried out on the main ferry MV Corran.
However, the relief vessel, the Maid of Glencoul, broke down on 7 April and Highland Council warned there could be no vehicle service for several weeks.
Drivers are facing a 42-mile diversion, with some businesses warning they could close unless a solution is found.
People living in Fort William, Ardgour, Sunart, Ardnamurchan, Moidart, Morar, Morvern and the Isle of Mull, as well as tourists, are among those who regularly use the ferry.
Following a report in The Times on Saturday Mr Blackford, MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber, tweeted: "I am grateful that Highland Council, The Scottish Government and the MoD are all pulling together so we can get a service up and running to Ardnamurchan until the MV Corran returns to service in a few weeks."
The plan is to provide a replacement ferry as soon as possible but, due to tidal flows, it needs to be the appropriate landing craft.
Highland Council owns, funds and operates the Corran Ferry service.
It is understood the MoD has yet to receive a formal request from the Scottish government but informal discussions about assistance have been ongoing in recent days.
Scottish Transport Minister Kevin Stewart said: "The Highland Council has made contact with the Scottish government regarding military support.
"The Scottish government will liaise with the Highland Council to consider how this is taken forward.
"There is a structured process to follow for military assistance and any final decision will be for MoD."
Highland Council has said repairs to the main vessel MV Corran are ahead of schedule but it could be several weeks before the service is restored.
Journeys take roughly six minutes across the Corran Narrows and a temporary foot passenger-only service has been announced.
A catamaran which can take up to 65 passengers will make two return trips daily.
BBC Scotland has approached the council for comment.