Body found in search for walker on Ben Nevis
A body has been found in the search for a man who went missing on Ben Nevis earlier this week.
Zekun Zhang, 26 was last seen near the summit of Carn Mor Dearg on Tuesday.
Police said the body, which was found on Ben Nevis, had not yet been formally identified but Mr Zhang's family had been made aware of the discovery.
Officers said there were no suspicious circumstances and thanked mountain rescue teams who helped with the search.
A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.