'Encouraging' talks held on Scotland TV rights
Encouraging talks have been held over broadcasting Scotland football matches on free-to-air television, an MP involved in the meeting has said.
Gavin Newlands is calling for parity with England and Wales, where fans can watch international qualifying matches on terrestrial channels.
Subscription-only Viaply has the rights to Scotland men's games until 2028.
BBC Scotland, STV, Viaplay and the Scottish FA gathered to discuss the issue but no agreement was reached.
Newlands said it was "vital" that at least some of the games are shown on free-to-air TV as Scots struggle with the cost of living crisis.
"Everyone was willing to talk, engage and potentially work with each other," the SNP MP for Paisley and Renfrewshire North said.
"I wasn't expecting to get a resolution - it was about getting everyone in the room.
"There's no getting away from the fact that Viaplay have got the rights up until 2028 - it's very difficult to take the rights away from Viaplay and I'm not seeking to do that.
"I'm looking to find interim solutions to get all or some of the games on free-to air but looking beyond 2028, I'm looking to find a permanent solution."
The rights to international matches are sold by European governing body Uefa, rather than individual football associations.
The SFA has said it wants as many fans as possible to have access to national team matches.
England supporters can watch their national team qualifiers on Channel 4, while Wales fans can view their side's matches on Welsh language station S4C.
It is understood another meeting with stakeholders will be arranged in the coming weeks.
BBC Scotland said it was "happy to continue" discussions about the broadcasting rights.
A spokesperson added: "While the BBC currently doesn't hold the rights for live TV transmission of the home matches involving any of the men's national football teams in the UK, we invest significantly in sports rights and sports coverage and we continue to seek ways to bring Scotland's key sporting moments to our audiences."
Viaplay said the meeting was private and it would not comment.