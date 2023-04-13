Climber dies after falling on Glencoe mountain
- Published
A man has died after falling on a mountain in Glencoe.
The 40-year-old was climbing Stob Dearg, Buachaille Etive Mòr, with a companion.
Police Scotland said officers were called to the scene at about 11:15 on Saturday. The man died at the scene.
"There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal," Police Scotland said.
Glencoe Mountain Rescue said it had been involved in four consecutive days of rescues over the Easter weekend.
"Over the very long weekend, volunteers have provided cumulatively over 250 hours of their time to provide help to those in need in our mountains", a Facebook statement read.
"Our thoughts are with everyone who has been affected by these incidents, we would also like to wish the injured parties a full and speedy recovery."