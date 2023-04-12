Foot passenger services begin after Corran Ferry breakdown
- Published
Passenger services are being put on for people affected by Corran Ferry breakdowns.
Sailings were cancelled last week after the Maid of Glencoul, a relief vessel for the MV Corran as it undergoes repairs, broke down.
There had been reduced services since January on the route between the Ardnamurchan peninsula and Corran.
Highland Council has now announced it is setting up two alternative foot passenger routes.
The council, which owns, funds, and operates the service, said it would also improve road safety measures on the alternative routes for vehicles using the A861.
A statement added that the repair of the MV Corran is ahead of schedule, though it is still expected to be six to eight weeks before the ship is back in service.
MV Maid of Glencoul, a smaller, older ferry, had been covering the five-minute crossing of Loch Linnhe.
The first alternative foot passenger route will begin with a 17.45 service on Wednesday from Fort William Pier to Ardgour.
The catamaran vessel, operated by Cruise Loch Linnhe, can carry up to 65 foot passengers. The service will run two return trips on a daily basis, seven days a week.
This will be free for local residents who can provide proof of residency. The council said it hoped to increase the frequency of the shuttle service in about a fortnight's time if another vessel becomes available.
A service will be provided by a covered fast-rib vessel that will be able to take up to 12 foot passengers across the Corran Narrows using the same route as the ferry.
This free sailing is expected to begin early next week when the vessel arrives. It will follow the regular ferry timetable, enabling onward travel to Fort William or Glasgow using the existing bus services.
The council said it was "exploring options" to set up a linked shuttle bus service on the peninsula.
The statement added improvement works will begin next week to extend passing places on the A861 and erect signage.
Councillor Ken Gowans, chair of the council's economy and infrastructure committee, said "the last few days have been very challenging for everyone affected".
He added: "It is proving to be particularly challenging to identify a replacement for vehicular transport across the Narrows.
"However, we are continuing to explore all possible options because we understand the significant challenges this represents for local businesses and supply chains."
The Corran Ferry is the busiest single-vessel ferry route in Scotland and carries more than 270,000 cars each year.
People living in Fort William, Ardgour, Sunart, Ardnamurchan, Moidart, Morar, Morvern and the Isle of Mull are among those who regularly use the ferry.
It is also used by visitors to the area.