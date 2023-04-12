Walker, 26, missing on Ben Nevis summit route
Police are appealing to trace a 26-year-old man who has been missing on Ben Nevis since Tuesday.
Zekun Zhang was last seen around 13:00 near the summit of Carn Mor Dearg. He is believed to have then walked a route to the Ben Nevis summit.
He had planned to return to the North Face car park after completing the route, but he did not.
Police have described Mr Zhang as 5ft 8in tall, of medium build with short dark hair.
He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black trousers, and black and grey boots. He was also carrying a black rucksack.
Sgt Dawn Grant said: "We are appealing for anyone who may have seen Zekun to contact police immediately.
"In particular, I would urge anyone out on these walking routes on Tuesday, and today, who may have heard or seen something that will help us find Zekun to get in touch."