Drivers vandalise Beauly Shinty Club's pitch
- Published
Police are investigating vandalism to a Highland shinty pitch caused by cars being driven over it.
Beauly Shinty Club said the playing field at Braeview Park in Beauly had suffered significant damage.
The Premiership club said it was a vital space for its players and the wider community.
Police Scotland said it was alerted to the incident at about 22:50 on Wednesday and appealed for information.
