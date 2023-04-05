Barriers fitted at last level crossing of its kind in Scotland
Safety barriers have been installed at the last automatic open railway level crossing in Scotland.
Dalfaber Level Crossing in Aviemore was built in the early 1980s and is on a private line used by Strathspey Railway's steam locomotives.
It was an open crossing with warning signs and lights but no barriers before the new improvements were made.
New footways have also been constructed as part of the £1.1m upgrade to improve safety at the site.
The crossing has been the scene of collisions and near misses involving cars and trains - including an incident in March last year.
Police Scotland previously warned of motorists failing to stop as trains approached the crossing.
The work is a condition of Scotia Homes' planning approval to build 75 new homes on a nearby site.
Access to the new development involves using the crossing.
Scotia Homes worked with Strathspey Railway and Highland Council on the upgrade.
Strathspey Railway has been operating steam locomotives for 40 years.
Its takes railway enthusiasts and other visitors on trips between Aviemore, Boat of Garten and Broomhill.