Some disruption to South Uist ferry sailings eased
- Published
CalMac says it has been able to ease some disruption to its services to South Uist.
Sailings between Lochboisdale and the mainland were to be cancelled for more than a month from Wednesday due to a shortage of available ferries.
But CalMac said it would now be able to maintain a service to South Uist from Oban until at least 16 April.
The ferry operator said it was working hard on a solution to continue sailings after that date.
State-owned CalMac had to redeploy boats in its fleet in an effort to provide services, while managing delays to the overhaul of its fleet.
Its solution for Lochboisdale involves using the ferry MV Isle of Mull and delaying the routine overhaul of another boat.
But from 17 April the boat is needed as cover for sailings between Oban and Craignure in Mull.
Normal services are expected to resume on the South Uist route later in May.
Weeks-long disruption
CalMac chief executive Robbie Drummond said: "We apologise for the disruption this is causing, particularly at the start of the tourist season.
"We are focused on returning vessels to service as soon as possible and returning to a normal service as quickly as we can.
"We will continue to work with community representatives and will keep customers informed of any developments."
Transport Minister Kevin Stewart said he was pleased CalMac had identified a solution to maintain the Lochboisdale route until at least 16 April.
He added: "I've asked CalMac to carry out further work on alternatives beyond that date and look forward to them outlining those plans as soon as possible."
Western Isles local authority - Comhairle nan Eilean Siar - said South Uist remained at risk of weeks-long disruption.
Councillor Uisdean Robertson said: "The fact is South Uist will still be without a service for a month.
"We will be seeking further discussions on what other adjustments can be made to the network to see if a service can yet be provided."
He said CalMac should use a ferry it has hired for nine months, MV Alfred, to help resolve the situation.