Campaigners fight 'pylon threat' to Highlands
Campaigners have vowed to fight proposals to build a network of pylons through the Scottish Highlands.
Energy firm SSEN has put forward plans for a new powerline between Spittal in Caithness, in the far north of Scotland, to Beauly, near Inverness.
The plans are seen as critical in moving renewable energy generated in the Highlands to the rest of the UK.
The Strathpeffer and Contin Better Cable Route Group say they want a less disruptive route for the line.
SSEN said that although the Spittal to Beauly corridor has been identified as the best route in this area, "no specific overhead line route alignment" has been identified.
The Strathpeffer and Contin campaigners want a third party to be brought in to work with both SSEN and local residents.
Group spokesman Dan Bailey, who lives in Strathpeffer, said: "This will absolutely destroy the thing that brings people to the area.
"We are on the edge of the Highlands, we are a scenic location, we have got campsites, we have got hotels, mountain bike businesses, walking guides, wildlife watching - all of these things feed into the local economy.
"All of these things are under threat if you plough the line through the wrong part of our area.
"We will do everything we can to try to trigger a public inquiry if the preferred route is just bulldozed through regardless of local feeling."
Mr Bailey claimed residents of both Strathpeffer and the nearby village of Contin "feel like we are going to be collateral damage in the national drive to net zero".
John Mackenzie, the Earl of Cromartie and the current chief of Clan Mackenzie, is among those voicing concerns.
He said: "This is not a wasteland, this is an area of natural beauty where people come to live because it is a good place to bring children up, to work and to appreciate just how wonderful it is.
"In Europe, power lines running across areas of outstanding scenery would be undergrounded, so why not here?"
SSEN Transmission said the project was part of a UK-wide programme of works that are required to meet 2030 renewable targets.
A spokesperson said: "We remain fully committed to work closely with the local community and wider stakeholders to help inform our design.
"It is important to note that the project remains in the early stages of development and no specific overhead line route alignments have been identified.
"We are currently seeking feedback on potential route options."
A public consultation on the development is open until 14 April.