Inverness prison does not meet modern standards - inspectors
A Highlands prison has been criticised for housing inmates in rooms that do not meet modern standards.
The latest report from His Majesty's Inspectorate of Prisons for Scotland raised concerns about HMP Inverness, which is almost 120 years old.
However, staff were praised for their communication and compassionate approach to those in their care.
The Scottish Prison Service (SPS) said it welcomed the report and had moved to address some of the issues raised.
Inspectors found that the Victorian structure of HMP Inverness was "ill-suited to the requirements of a modern prison system" - and raised concerns that the double cells were too small to comfortably accommodate two people.
The prison - one of the smallest and oldest in the country - is to be replaced by a new facility, HMP Highland.
Construction of the new prison could be completed in 2024, later than previously expected.
The inspectorate said that if plans for a new prison had not been at such an advanced stage, its report would have "more vociferously" highlighted concerns about the current jail.
The report also expressed hopes that budgetary pressures did not impact on the new facility, adding "any slippage with the construction of the replacement prison would be deeply troubling".
'Key priority'
An SPS spokesperson said: "We welcome the chief inspector's report, which describes HMP Inverness as an 'exceptional prison' with 23 areas of good practice.
"These include the development of a recovery wing for people overcoming addiction, as well as positive staff and prisoner relationships, with particular praise for the compassion, skill, and dedication shown by the management team, and SPS and NHS staff.
"We acknowledge the chief inspector's comments on infrastructure and privacy and have already taken action to refurbish the holding cells within the reception area, put ceilings on more Link Centre rooms, and have addressed concerns around the saloon doors."
The spokesperson said the prison service would respond to all the recommendations in the report in due course.
They added that the replacement of HMP Inverness was a "key priority" for the Scottish government and SPS.