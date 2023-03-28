Fire tackled on board CalMac ferry MV Hebrides off Skye
Emergency services have been responding to a fire on board the CalMac ferry the MV Hebrides.
The vessel had just set sail from Uig on the Isle of Skye when the alarm was raised at about 14:45.
Ferry services had just returned to normal at Uig for the first time since January after months of upgrade work at the harbour.
The ferry has now returned to the port. There were no reports of casualties.
Coastguard Teams from Portree, Duntulm and Dunvegan were sent to the scene.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) was also in attendance.
CalMac said: "MV Hebrides is currently berthed in Uig after a fire broke out in the engine room during passage this afternoon.
"No-one was reported as injured and crew were able to extinguish the fire. All passengers have been disembarked, and the fire service are in attendance to assess the situation."
Skye's Uig ferry terminal had just reopened to all ferry traffic 15 days after it was originally scheduled to.
Normal services between Skye, Uist and Harris were to resume earlier this month, but were delayed by 10 days after bad weather hit upgrade work.
CalMac was forced to suspend its services again last Thursday because large vehicles could not use a temporary bridge.
Highland Council said it had resolved the problem at its site.
CalMac said customers affected by the most recent disruption could be entitled to compensation.
The ferry operator said it was pleased to be able to use Uig again, but added: "We are disappointed about the additional inconvenience our customers have experienced during this period, as a result of the delay and subsequent restrictions on some vehicles."
The harbour was shut in January for repairs and work to adapt the pier to serve new, larger ferries.
It was due to reopen on 13 March, but Highland Council said bad weather had held up the work. The issue affecting larger vehicles further delayed reopened on Thursday.
A second planned closure is to take place from 30 October to 11 December to allow for the installation of a new linkspan, a structure connecting ferries to the shore.